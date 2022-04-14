Hawks overwhelm Hornets, to face Cavs

ATLANTA – Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points, and De'Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 rout of the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference play-in game Wednesday night.

The Hawks, who finished ninth in the East after a surprising run to the conference final a year ago, will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night.

The winner claims the No. 8 seed in the East and will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

The season is over for the Hornets, who were overwhelmed in the 9-10 play-in game for the second year in a row and haven't made the playoffs since 2016.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures, as did Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench. It was Hunter who came up big in the decisive third period, bursting out with 16 points after being held to three in the first half.

Hunter finished with 22 points, while Danilo Gallinari added 18 and Clint Capela 15. Kevin Huerter and Bogdanovic chipped in with 13 apiece.

The Hornets closed the regular season strong and felt like they had a good chance to win a couple of play-in games on the road. But those hopes came crashing down against their I-85 rival.

LaMelo Ball led with 26 points but made only 7 of 25 shots.

The Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 in the third quarter, hitting 16 of 24 shots, and led 102-76 heading to the final period.

The Hornets' frustration boiled over with about 61/2 minutes to go when Miles Bridges complained so vehemently about a goaltending call that he picked up two quick technicals and was ejected.

Bridges could be facing additional discipline from the league office.

With a Hawks fan yapping at him on the way to the locker room, the Hornets player wildly threw his mouthpiece and appeared to strike a woman in the stands.

Bridges went on Twitter shortly after the game looking to make amends.

“Somebody get me in contact with the young lady,” he said. “That's unacceptable.”