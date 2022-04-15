Cavs, Hawks in do-or-die matchup

CLEVELAND – Many of them NBA big-game beginners, the young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs.

Fortunately, they've got another shot.

Trouble is, Trae Young does, too.

Atlanta's high-scoring All-Star guard will be the defensive focal point for Cleveland tonight as the Cavs play host to the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Miami in the Eastern Conference's first round.

Young averaged 32.5 points in four games – his high was 41 – against the Cavs this season, and Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't waste a breath in bringing him up when asked about the challenges the Hawks present offensively.

“Obviously, it starts with Trae Young,” he said. “What he does impacts everybody else and his ability to one, make all the shots from all over the floor, two, to make all the plays with the ball in his hand, the passes and then that pick-and-roll game that they run.”

The Cavs didn't handle Brooklyn's Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving early in Tuesday's 115-108 loss, the first taste of playoff-like intensity and physicality for most of Cleveland's players.

There is no teacher like experience, and Bickerstaff believes his team will grow from the play-in opener.

“We've been tested and I feel like our guys have done a really good job of responding,” he said. And when they've been in a certain situation, they don't make the same mistake twice. They come out and they learn from it and they improve on in the next time out.”

Atlanta won three of the four matchups this season with Cleveland, blowing the Cavs out 131-107 in the most recent matchup on March 31. But the Cavs were short-handed in every game and could get back All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has been sidelined since March 6 with a broken finger.

The team officially listed Allen as questionable on the injury report, a positive step after he missed the past 19 games.

Clippers-Pelicans

From their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance to a last-gasp play-in game, the Los Angeles Clippers have been a surprisingly resilient bunch.

They finished two games above .500 despite not having superstar Kawhi Leonard all season and losing Paul George for a big chunk of it. They traded for Norman Powell in February, only to lose him to injury days later.

George and Powell recently returned within days of each other and sparked the Clippers to a five-game winning streak to end the regular season.

They're not ready to head home for the summer.

The Clippers are a four-point favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans in their play-in elimination game tonight, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“Honestly, it's not even about the matchup,” George said. “There's no pep talk, no X's and O's. We got to win.”

The Pelicans advanced with a 113-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104, which cost them the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup against Memphis.

“I definitely hope that we keep our spirits high, that we understand we still got another one on Friday, that we control our own destiny,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said.

The winner earns the No. 8 seed and a first-round meeting with the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. The Clippers lost to the Suns in six games in last year's conference finals.