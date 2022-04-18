Heat thwarts Young, Hawks

MIAMI – Duncan Robinson couldn't miss shots. Trae Young couldn't make shots.

In simplest terms, that's how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

“It's always nice to throw the first punch,” Robinson said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it's just winning one game.”

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

But this wasn't about offense for Miami. It was about defense, so much so that even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spent some possessions in a defensive stance, clapping his hands and imploring his team to dig a little bit deeper on that end of the floor.

“You have to be on edge,” Spoelstra said.

The edge, for Miami, was razor sharp. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

“You've got to give them credit,” Young said. “They came out aggressive.”

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De'Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.

Game 2 is Tuesday.

“I thought Miami played at another level,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We talked about that in our locker room, that in the playoffs, there's another level you have to get to. ... They showed us tonight there's another level we have to get to in order to compete in these playoffs.”

Robinson broke the record of seven 3s that he previously shared with Damon Jones and Mike Miller.

Young – who saw things from traps to full-court pressure – was 0 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with just eight points, a season-low. Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all eight of his shots, and the Hawks never led outside of a brief edge in the opening minutes.

Atlanta went 3-0 in Game 1s last year, all three of those wins on the road.