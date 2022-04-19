76ers up 2-0 in series as Embiid scores 31

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid took his lumps and powered his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey showed he was no one-game postseason wonder and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 112-97 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14.

Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.

The Raptors trailed by 27 points but showed some life in the fourth cutting it to 11 until Maxey, the Game 1 star, buried a 3 that got the Sixers rolling again.

Former IU player OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20.

The Raptors came ready to rumble after coach Nick Nurse accused the officials of letting the Sixers get away with hard fouls in Game 1. Not even 2 minutes into the game, Anunoby shoved Embiid, Embiid shoved back and both teams had to be separated as the crowd erupted. Anunoby and Embiid were both whistled for technical fouls.

The Raptors raced to an 11-2 lead and had the first six fouls to none for the 76ers.

All that pushing and shoving may as well been cold water on the Sixers' slumbering Big Man.

Embiid, the NBA scoring champion who had only 19 points in Game 1, was fouled hard by Siakam and made a free throw – one of the 11 he made in the quarter on 12 attempts. He matched his Game 1 total with 19 points in the quarter.

MAVERICKS 110, JAZZ 104: In Dallas, Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas' playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks won Game 2 against Utah to even the first-round series. The Mavericks, without injured superstar Luca Doncic, overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Celtics' Smart top defender

Boston's Marcus Smart is the first guard in over a quarter-century to win the NBA defensive player of the year award. The last guard to win this honor was Seattle's Gary Payton in 1995-96.

Smart received 257 points and earned 37 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges was second with 202 points and 22 first-place votes.