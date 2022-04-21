Celtics go up 2-0 after fighting back vs. Nets

BOSTON – Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics rallied from 17 points down to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics, who held Kevin Durant without a basket in the second half. Al Horford had 16 points, Daniel Theis scored 15 and Payton Pritchard had eight of his 10 in the final period.

Durant finished with 27 points but struggled from the field for the second straight game, shooting 4 of 17. Kyrie Irving had just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting a day after being fined $50,000 for directing obscene gestures and profane language at Celtics fans during Game 1.

The series shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Durant and Irving were a combined 1 for 17 in the second half. Bruce Brown finished with 23 points and Seth Curry added 16.

Coach Ime Udoka said the approach to Durant is to get into his air space as much as possible.

“I think we did that,” Udoka said. “We want to make him work defensively and offensively have bodies on him the whole time and try to wear him down.”

Boston trailed the entire first half but finally caught up to tie it at 79 on a short jumper by Theis. The Nets were able to settle in and took a 90-85 edge to the final period.

The Celtics tied it up again at 92 early in the fourth on a leaner by Jaylen Brown and took their first lead of the game with 7:48 left on a jumper by Pritchard.

It was part of 23-4 run that grew the Celtics' lead to 108-96. The Nets went almost three minutes without a basket during the stretch.

“I think our intensity dropped a little bit in the second half. We also didn't convert,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “We had opportunities, we didn't convert.”

76ERS 104, RAPTORS 101: In Toronto, Joel Embiid made a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give Philadelphia the win over the Toronto and a 3-0 lead in their first-round series.

After 76ers coach Doc Rivers called timeout to save the possession as the shot clock was running down, Embiid took an inbounds pass from Danny Green and hit a turnaround shot from near the sideline before running back to his bench in celebration.

Toronto's OG Anunoby couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer.

Booker has mild hamstring strain

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns said Booker's MRI confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday's Game 2 loss.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1. Game 3 is Friday in New Orleans.