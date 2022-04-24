Celtics limit Durant, Irving to go up 3-0 in series

NEW YORK  Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory Saturday night.

Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn.

A loud Lets Go Celtics! Lets Go Celtics! chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center.

There wasnt much for the home fans to cheer about as the Nets face a team that just wont let them get anything going.

Durant took only 11 shots, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Irving was 6 for 17 and also had 16 points for the Nets, who have to decide if they will give Ben Simmons his debut on Monday in an elimination game.

Boston led most of the way before the Nets cut it to three with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. But Marcus Smart scored on a follow shot, made a jumper in transition before Brown got a steal and dunk to make it 81-72 going to the fourth.

Brown kept the Nets at bay from there, repeatedly finding a 1-on-1 matchup and driving to the basket. He set up Tatum for a 3-pointer in the corner after the Nets had gotten back within four, then made a jumper before Tatum converted a three-point play that made it 96-84 with 6:25 to play.

RAPTORS 110, 76ERS 102: In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points as Toronto avoided a four-game sweep in the first-round series.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. Fans briefly chanted Raps in seven after both coaches emptied their benches in the final minutes.

Philadelphias Joel Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace. He was seen shaking his hand in pain several times, occasionally doubling over as he held the area.

Embiid shot 3 for 10 in the first half. He finished 7 for 16 and scored 21 points in 39 minutes.

Before Saturdays game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI. The team has concern about Embiids injury, Rivers said, but dont believe it can get worse by playing.

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to stave off elimination.

JAZZ 100, MAVERICKS 99: In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left, and the Jazz held on to tie the first-round series at two games apiece.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds  10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall.

Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Jalen Brunson added 23 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock had 11 points apiece.

Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

After going 31/2 minutes without a basket, the Jazz took a 95-94 lead on Mitchells layup with 1:27 remaining. Doncic answered with back-to-back baskets to put Dallas up 99-95.

Mitchell converted a three-point play to bring Utah within one. Powell missed a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds left, opening the door for Goberts winner.