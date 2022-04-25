Nuggets nip Warriors to avoid series sweep

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets aren't fazed. They realize no team has ever won four elimination games in a single postseason series. They also know they're the only team in league history to overcome back-to-back 3-1 playoff deficits.

That's where they find themselves after avoiding a sweep by the Golden State Warriors with a 126-121 win Sunday to send the rough-and-tumble series back to San Francisco.

“Can I say we want them right where we want them? No, but we're alive,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We live to fight another day.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night.

The Nuggets became the league's first team ever to overcome 3-1 deficits in consecutive series two years ago when they bounced the Jazz and Clippers in the Orlando bubble.

“The odds are against us,” MVP favorite Nikola Jokic said. “But we've beaten the odds a couple of times, so why not?”

Jokic scored 37 points and fed Will Barton for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 8.3 seconds left after Monte Morris' short jumper broke a 121-all tie and Austin Rivers stole Otto Porter Jr.'s pass.

Morris hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, the most in a quarter by any player in these NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 33 points despite missing 13 of 23 shots, going 3 for 11 from long range and missing four free throws for the first time in his career.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it was still a “great experience” for the players on his team who haven't been in close-out playoff situations after Golden State missed the playoffs the last two years.

“We needed that,” Kerr said. “I felt like we got completely away from the game plan tonight in the first half, because I think we were almost too anxious to win the series. So, we're right where we need to be.”

HEAT 110, HAWKS 86: At Atlanta, Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and Miami took a 3-1 series lead and can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Atlanta's Trae Young scored only nine points.