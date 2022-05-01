Celtics looking the part

BOSTON  The Celtics sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs underscored one thing about Bostons late-season rise to the top tier of the NBAs Eastern Conference: It was no fluke.

Leaning on the defensive brand cultivated under rookie coach Ime Udoka and punctuated by big scoring games by All-Star Jayson Tatum, Boston stymied a Brooklyn team that looked to be gaining momentum led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The only team to register a four-game sweep in the opening round, the Celtics are a conference-best 37-10 since their loss to the Knicks on Jan. 6. They enter their second-round matchup with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks playing their best basketball of the season.

Udoka said their performance against a high-quality Nets team that wasnt a typical No. 7 seed bodes well for them going forward.

We understood this is the playoffs and were gonna have to play really good teams, he said. The only thing we talk about is were a basketball team, not a track team. Were not running from people.

That includes embracing the challenge of trying to slow reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The teams havent met in a postseason series since 2019, which Milwaukee won 4-1.

They split their four regular-season meetings this season, though they never met at full strength or with the Celtics post-trade deadline starting lineup of Robert Williams, Al Horford, Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart on the floor. That group is 27-7 together, but hasnt faced Antetokounmpo with the reliable outside shooters he now has with him.

We all know what Giannis is capable of, what hes done, what hes doing and what hes gonna try to do, Smart said. For us its gonna take another team effort. With those guys he makes it really tough because of how aggressive he is and how he can get in the lane and not only create for himself but create for those other guys. Those guys are sitting there ready for him to serve it up on a platter.

The Bucks rolled to a 4-1 win over Chicago in the first round, but one player the Celtics may not have to deal with is Khris Middleton, whose availability remains uncertain. The three-time All-Star hasnt played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee 10 days ago.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said what he contributes defensively is hard to replace.

He takes a lot of pride in being a good defender, Budenholzer said. Also a little bit underrated, his size, he just does a lot of things, gets hits, gets rebounds, can start the break from a rebound. And hes smart. Hes a good communicator. I think he helps guys out there. He sees and feels things at a high level defensively.