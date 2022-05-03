Miami takes charge in 2nd half to win Game 1

MIAMI – Tyler Herro had spent the last few days dealing with an upper-respiratory bug that disrupted his routine. So he arrived at Miami's arena early Monday morning, 10 hours before gametime, to get some shots up and restore his rhythm.

It worked.

And the Heat struck first against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers.

Herro scored 25 points – the second-most he'd had in the playoffs – while Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the top-seeded Heat ran away in the second half to beat the fourth-seeded 76ers 106-92 in Game 1 of theEastern Conference semifinals.

Herro was 4 for 6 from 3-point range; everyone else in the game was a combined 11 for 64.

“He's a worker,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He's relentless.”

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn't even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion – injuries suffered in Philadelphia's first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He's not expected to play in Game 2.

And as would be expected, he was missed. Except by Adebayo, who barely missed anything. He was 8 for 10 from the floor, 8 for 8 from the line.

“I feel like I was just making plays,” Adebayo said.

Jimmy Butler added 15 for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia, which got 19 from Tyrese Maxey and 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists from James Harden.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami.

“I didn't like how we moved the ball,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought we passed late tonight. I thought the physicality affected us tonight and that had an impact. There were too many times, we'd take the extra dribble and by the time we passed it they got there.”

Miami came out as aggressive as could be, putting Tucker on Harden and having him guard him the entire 94 feet of the floor.

“Doing my job,” Tucker said.

It worked for a while. Miami led by as many as 12 in the opening quarter, then a 10-2 run fueled by eight points from Herro gave the Heat a 13-point edge at 37-24 to mark their biggest of the half. The margin was still 46-36 midway through the second after another Herro basket. The rest of the half was all Philly.

Miami went 1 for 9 from the field over the final 6 minutes of the half, with four turnovers, and Philadelphia went on a 15-4 spurt. Harden's shot with 28 seconds left put the 76ers up 51-50, their first lead of the night and the score that they took into the locker room.

The 76ers scored the first four points of the second half, going up by five. That was as good as it got for the 76ers.