Grizzlies' Brooks banned 1 game

SAN FRANCISCO – Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece.

Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quarter when Brooks clobbered Payton on the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it a dirty play.

“It's disappointing. It's an unfortunate circumstance. Obviously, we're going to honor the league's decision, but you know it's a tough play,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday in Memphis. “We obviously wish Gary Payton a speedy and healthy recovery. You don't want to see anybody get hurt. It's very unfortunate what happened there.”

The Warriors said Thursday that journeyman Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that Kerr said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be reevaluated again in two weeks.

The NBA also announced Thursday that Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture at the Grizzlies fans. He flipped them off with both hands while going to the locker room to be examined for an injury in the first quarter of Golden State's 106-101 loss Tuesday.

Also, Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3. Jenkins didn't say Adams will play and that the Grizzlies will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles today.

Bucks' Middleton out 2 more games

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer also said reserve guard George Hill is “getting close” and participated in most of Thursday's practice. Hill hasn't played at all in the postseason due to an abdominal strain.

While the Bucks will continue to be missing one of their top players for the next couple of games, the Boston Celtics are hopeful they will have guard Marcus Smart back for Game 3.

Smart said Thursday there's a “strong likelihood” he'll play Saturday after missing the Celtics' 109-86 Game 2 victory with a bruised right thigh.

Simmons has back surgery

Ben Simmons underwent what was determined to be a successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets are hoping that he is fully recovered before the start of training camp this fall.