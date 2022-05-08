Bucks survive Celtics' late shot

MILWAUKEE  Giannis Antetokounmpo found a way to get better shots and recapture his peak form just in time to help the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks regain the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But it was the Boston Celtics bad timing that made the difference in the end.

Antetokounmpo bounced back from a rare subpar performance by scoring 42 points and making the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left in a 103-101 victory Saturday. The Bucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday night in Milwaukee.

I know what my strengths are, Antetokounmpo said. Just try to read whats in front of me and just play with my instincts. Sometimes Im going to make the right play and sometimes Im going to make the wrong play, but as long as I play within my strengths, were going to be in a good place.

The victory wasnt secure until replays confirmed that Al Horfords potential tying putback  capping a wild sequence after Marcus Smart intentionally missed a free throw  came just after the buzzer.

I saw Al tip it, and I saw the red outline go off on the backboard, Bucks center Brook Lopez said. It was very close.

Boston trailed 103-100 when officials determined Marcus Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday just before attempting a potential tying 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Smart made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally  flinging a shot that went hard off the backboard before hitting the rim.

Thats when things got wild.

Smart got the rebound but missed his putback attempt. Bostons Robert Williams charged toward the basket and sent the ball up and off the glass. Horford was waiting on the right side with a putback attempt that also went off the glass. Horford then got his own rebound and banked it in, but his final shot came just after the buzzer sounded.

Missed it perfectly, Smart said. Nobody was ready, (but) our guys were. Got it up on the rim. We had a few chances at it. Just didnt work out for us.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 rebounds.