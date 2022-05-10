Horford, Tatum rally Celtics past Bucks

MILWAUKEE – Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and led the Boston Celtics' fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The two teams have alternated victories in this best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford's 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tatum scored eight points and Horford had six during a 14-2 run that put the Celtics ahead for good and gave them a 106-96 advantage with 3:33 left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Tatum had 13 rebounds and five assists while bouncing back from a poor Game 3, when he had 10 points and shot 4 for 19. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 18 points for the Celtics.

Horford sparked the rally after Boston trailed by 11 late in the third quarter.

The Celtics tied the game when Horford capped a 10-0 run by driving the baseline and dunking while drawing a foul on Antetokounmpo with 9:51 left. Horford, who normally isn't very expressive on the court, celebrated the dunk by screaming and pumping his fists.

Horford was just getting started.

After Milwaukee's Brook Lopez scored the game's next four points to put the Bucks back ahead, the Celtics responded with a 7-0 run and broke an 85-all tie on Horford's 3-pointer with 8:08 left.

The Bucks regained the lead 94-92 when Antetokounmpo hit a driving layup and drew a foul on Horford with 6:02. But after Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, Horford started the 14-2 run that put the Celtics in control.

Suns' Williams wins coach of year honor

Monty Williams now has the honor that his Phoenix Suns players have been clamoring that he receive for two years: NBA's Coach of the Year.

Williams, 50, won the award on Monday after leading the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. They were NBA's best team by far, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.