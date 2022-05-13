Kelsey Mitchell, Fever outlast Liberty 92-86 in overtime

NEW YORK  Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians added 20 and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 92-86 in overtime Friday night.

Danielle Robinson scored eight of her 17 points in overtime, breaking a tie with two free throws with 24.9 seconds left. Robinson made her season debut after returning Sunday from playing overseas.

On the ensuing possession New York turned it over as Natasha Howard couldn't catch a pass from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 31 points. Howard had a rough night, missing 14 of her 15 field goal attempts.

Robinson was then fouled and made the second of two free throws with 14.4 seconds left to make it a three-point game giving New York (1-2) one last chance.

Ionescu's 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the rim and Vivians made the first of two free throws to seal the win. The Fever (2-2) grabbed the rebound  their 57th of the game. Indiana outrebounded New York 57-33.

Trailing 76-73 with 14.4 seconds left in regulation, Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing. Rookie Emily Engstler turned the ball over with 6.4 seconds left and then after a timeout, Sami Whitcomb also turned it over at halfcourt but Indiana couldn't get a final shot off.

NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the draft, had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Fever. They have won two straight since losing the first two games of the season.

New York guard DiDi Richards played her first game after she missed the first couple with a right hamstring injury. She scored two points from the foul line in four minutes before re-aggravating the injury.