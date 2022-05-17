East coaches' stories similar

MIAMI – He grew up in Portland, basketball in his blood. Wasn't exactly a big-time recruit before playing some college ball in the West Coast Conference. Took a circuitous route into coaching. And last summer, he was part of the brain trust that helped USA Basketball win Olympic gold.

That is Erik Spoelstra's story. That is also Ime Udoka's story.

There is enormous respect between those men, who have known one another for decades and have deep ties. Spoelstra coaches the Miami Heat, Udoka is in his first season coaching the Boston Celtics, and one of them will be representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the East title series is tonight, the top-seeded Heat playing host to the second-seeded Celtics.

“We have great respect for what they've done during the regular season, to develop the right habits,” said Spoelstra, now in his 14th season. “And like I said, this is the way it should be – the two teams that played most consistently at the top of the East for most of the year, and we're meeting in the conference finals to figure it out.”

It's a rematch of the 2020 East finals, played in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World, when Miami topped Boston 4-2 to earn a berth in the NBA Finals. That was the third East finals loss in a four-year span for members of the Celtics – and many of the players from some of or all those defeats, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, are Boston's core today.

“This is the group I feel like is poised enough to get it done,” Brown said.

Udoka remembers meeting Spoelstra when he was a kid – at 44, Udoka is seven years younger than Spoelstra – and watching him play in pro-am runs alongside other Portland basketball legends like Damon Stoudemire. Udoka played against Spoelstra-coached Heat teams four times before becoming a coach, spending the bulk of his years as an assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

Hence, the Olympic ties: Popovich was the US coach in the last Olympic cycle and asked Udoka and Spoelstra to be part of his circle of confidants for that journey.

“He's always had success,” Udoka said of Spoelstra. “One of the best coaches in the league, in my opinion. It'll be a task for us because he has his team well-prepared, hard-fought, Heat Culture mentality. I got to know him on a more personal level in that time spent in Tokyo in preparations for the Olympics, but I've known Erik for a while.”