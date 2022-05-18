Warriors eager to take on Mavs

SAN FRANCISCO – Many months ago and well before he returned to the court from an injury absence of more than 21/2 years, Klay Thompson made a bold proclamation: “It's championship or bust.”

Thompson, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one step closer to having a chance to make good on those words as they prepare to tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

“I love the moments. I love the pressure. I love playing basketball at the highest level,” Thompson said.

Thompson looks like his old self this postseason after returning in January. He had been sidelined since the 2019 NBA Finals when he tore the ACL in his left knee and had surgery. He was working his way back when he tore his right Achilles tendon and underwent another operation.

He can't wait to lead the Warriors into the best-of-7 series against the surprising fourth-seeded Mavericks, who took down top-seeded Phoenix 123-90 in the deciding seventh game of their series Sunday.

“They're obviously playing at a really high level, they have a lot of guys that have shined this playoff run,” Curry said.

A year ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his breakthrough moment on the playoff stage leading Milwaukee to a title, and now this might be Luka Doncic's time to do so for Dallas.

“He's a really unique player and clearly one of the very best players in the league. I think the ability to shoot the step-back 3 and also get to the rim and pass the ball so well makes him a really difficult cover,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He's got a lot of confidence, he feeds his players confidence, you can see that, there's a good vibe on that team, a good spirit.”

The Dallas defense presents a challenge for the Warriors' high-powered offense.

The Suns shot at least 50% in their first eight playoff games before Dallas held Phoenix under that mark the final five games. The Suns shot 24% in the first half of Game 7 while falling behind by 30.

The Mavericks also held Phoenix to its three lowest-scoring games, regular season included, in the series – 103-94 in Game 3, 113-86 in Game 6 and 123-90 in Game 7.