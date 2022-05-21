Smart's intensity provided spark for Celtics

BOSTON  Marcus Smart brought the energy boost the Celtics needed to ignite a blowout win in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Heat.

Now armed with home-court advantage in the series, Boston will look to maintain its edge at TD Garden during todays Game 3, where it will be opposite a Miami team that is dealing with new health concerns.

A chance to lead a series is a welcome change in position for Boston, which had to play catch-up throughout its second-round series with Milwaukee before rallying to win Games 6 and 7. The Celtics are 4-0 following a loss this postseason.

Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, said his goal was to bring the edge hes become known for in Boston.

Being the energy that I am, being the point guard that I am I take a lot of pressure off our guys so they dont have to force it as much, Smart said. So that they can be who they are.

Sidelined with a mid-foot sprain in Game 1, Smart watched as Boston was outscored 39-14 in the third quarter on the way to a 118-107 loss. In Game 2, he contributed 24 points and 12 assists in the Celtics 127-102 victory.

He supported big nights from Jayson Tatum (27 points), Jaylen Brown (24 points) and Al Horford, who had 10 points in 32 minutes after sitting out the series opener while in the health and safety protocols.

I just kept telling myself, Game 2 youre playing, Smart said. I dont care how hurt you are, you have to give it a shot.

The Celtics led 70-45 at halftime and snuffed out the Heats attempts at a comeback by playing them even (26-26) in the third quarter. Down 25 entering the fourth, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra elected to rest his starters.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker left the game with a knee bruise. He had an MRI Friday before boarding the team plane to Boston.