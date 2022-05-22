Reliance on 3s costs Mavericks

Luka Doncic didn't have another “believe” in him with the Mavericks facing a 2-0 deficit for a second consecutive series.

Not that the Dallas superstar doesn't believe. There's just a difference after losing a 19-point lead against title-tested Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks are headed home to try to stay in the Western Conference finals after they beat Phoenix four times in five games, starting in Dallas, to get there. Game 3 against Golden State is tonight.

If Dallas is going to repeat what Doncic said he believed his team could pull off against the top-seeded Suns, it'll start with defense. The Mavericks got 42 points from their All-Star guard, but they quit defending the Warriors when the shots stopped falling.

Golden State shot 61% in the second half of a 126-117 victory – 79% in the fourth quarter, almost matching Phoenix from Game 2 in the West semifinals – as Dallas fell to 2-5 in Doncic's three playoff seasons when he scores at least 40.

“We play defense when we play offense, and we play no defense when we can't score,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “That's something that we have to get better at this time of the year. You can get away with it in the regular season.”

There's a little something about offense Kidd wants the Mavericks to understand, too. Always reliant on 3-point shooting, Dallas took its big lead because those shots were going in.

When the 3s stopped falling in the third quarter, Doncic and Co. kept shooting them. He missed a pair, and Reggie Bullock was off on all three of his as Dallas ended up 2 of 13 from deep while a 14-point halftime lead was cut to two.

“We got to attack the paint more, like they did,” Doncic said. “They attacked the paint a lot. They have two of the best shooters in the world, and they still attack the paint.”

Curry did his thing with 32 points, but Klay Thompson had a relatively quiet night with 15 points – except for two driving dunks after halftime.