Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am
NBA Playoffs
Curry's Warriors back in Finals
JOSH DUBOW | Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO Klay Thompson drained the 3-pointers. Draymond Green anchored the defense and even chipped in on the offensive end for a change. Stephen Curry capped off an MVP performance.
The trio that led Golden State to so much success in recent years is whole again and has the Warriors in position for another title after advancing to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Like Ive said over and over again, Im going to keep saying it: No one has proven that they can move us off that spot, Green said. Thats the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it takes to win a championship.
The triumvirate of Curry, Thompson and Green is in rarified air in NBA lore as the core of a team that has made it to six NBA Finals in an eight-year span. Its an accomplishment only the greatest groups have reached with Bill Russells Celtics of the 1950s and 60s, Magic Johnsons Lakers in the 1980s and Michael Jordans Bulls of the 1990s doing it.
Now the Warriors hope to add a fourth title to the ones they captured in 2015, 17 and 18 when the Finals start Thursday against either Boston or Miami. The Celtics lead the series 3-2 headed into Game 6 at home on Friday night.
Were happy to be here, but it would help our legacy a lot if we completed the mission and won the whole thing, Thompson said. We can be happy tonight, and we will be, Ill celebrate tonight. But tomorrow when this Game 6 comes on, Im turning the page and Im scouting because we want to finish this thing off the right way.
The last time the Warriors made it to the Finals they fell short, starting a two-year spiral filled with losing and injuries. Thompson tore his left ACL during a season-ending Game 6 loss in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon earlier that series and then left for Brooklyn that summer. The Warriors then finished an NBA-worst 15-50 in the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season.
Thompson then tore his right Achilles tendon just before the start of the next season, and the Warriors were unable to make it back to the playoffs, getting knocked out by Memphis in the play-in game.
