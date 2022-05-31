Horford to finally play for championship ring

MIAMI – The game was over. So, finally, was Al Horford's journey. He grabbed the final rebound of the Eastern Conference finals, threw the ball skyward, sprinted to join his teammates in celebration and then dropped to his knees to slap the floor.

His time has come.

The oldest player – by six years – on the Boston Celtics' roster will savor this trip to the NBA Finals in ways that his teammates simply cannot. He will finally play in the title series, with the Celtics set to open the matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, one day before Horford's 36th birthday.

“Nobody deserves it more,” Boston guard Jaylen Brown said.

Nobody in the history of the NBA has played more playoff games without making the finals than Horford; Sunday night's 100-96 East title-clinching win in Miami was his 141st postseason appearance. When the ball is tipped in San Francisco for the start of Celtics-Warriors, that dubious distinction becomes Paul Millsap's possession; he's been in 130 playoff games, none in the finals.

Horford didn't know what the moment – making the finals – would be like. Turns out, it was better than he envisioned.

“Just didn't know how to act,” Horford said. “Just caught up, excited. A lot of hard work. I've been a part of a lot of great teams, a lot of great teammates, and I'm so proud of this group. ... I'm really grateful to be in this position.”

His averages in these playoffs: 11.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists while playing nearly 37 minutes per contest.

Horford isn't Boston's best player. But make no mistake: He is the leader. In practices, timeouts, the locker room, wherever, his voice resonates.

“It's incredible what he's done all season,” coach Ime Udoka said. “As I mentioned, came into training camp in extremely great shape, chip on his shoulder, prideful, wanted to come back to Boston. ... He lays it all out there guarding bigs, smalls and everything in between. His leadership goes without saying.”

Horford wasn't himself in Game 6 on Friday night, when Boston had a chance to clinch the series on its home floor, and for understandable reasons. His grandfather died the day before, though family members urged Horford to keep playing.