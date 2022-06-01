Wiggins welcomes challenge of facing Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO – Andrew Wiggins hoisted his daughter Amyah into his arms and beamed as the Warriors were crowned Western Conference champions.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each had hardware in their hands or they most certainly would have lifted Wiggins into the air to celebrate all he has meant to Golden State's latest postseason run.

He defended Luka Doncic full-court. He drove and dunked on Doncic with an emphatic in-your-face one-handed slam. He is knocking down big shots and securing rebounds at the right times.

“Just living in the moment, just taking it all in, winning,” Wiggins said Monday. “ ... Just winning with this team, with these guys has been the most important thing.”

From the moment Wiggins began hearing rumblings of a possible trade to the Warriors from Minnesota ahead of the deadline in February 2020, he allowed himself to imagine the possibility of winning it all with Curry, Green and Klay Thompson.

He pictured himself playing for coach Steve Kerr.

Now, he's about to be on the NBA Finals stage with a chance to do it.

Game 1 against the Boston Celtics is Thursday night at Chase Center, where Golden State is 9-0 this postseason and Wiggins again will be tasked with a tough defensive matchup, this time to slow down Jayson Tatum.

“I love playing defense, I think I'm good at it,” Wiggins said. “I love taking on the challenge.”

For all those months after being traded when Wiggins faced questions about how he would fit with the Warriors, he has shown he is right where he belongs – and in the finals for the first time in his eight-year career.

The Warriors were in need of an athletic wing and found that player in the 6-foot-7 Wiggins, who no longer had to be the face of a franchise or carry that weight on his shoulders as he did with the Timberwolves.