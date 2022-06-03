Silver likes trend of changing champions

SAN FRANCISCO – Over the last three seasons, six franchises have reached the NBA Finals. The league has seen five Eastern Conference champions in the last five seasons. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the team which hoists the trophy won't be the same as the one who did the year before.

Adam Silver likes all these numbers.

The NBA commissioner, in his annual NBA Finals address Thursday night held just before Game 1 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, repeated his familiar refrain that he doesn't care who wins. But he also sees the value in some unpredictability from one year to the next as far as which teams make it to the title round.

“Of course, I do care though about the platform that we're presenting and the competition itself,” Silver said. “Anybody running a league wants to see not necessarily in my mind parity on the floor every year, but parity of opportunity. You also want a system where the best players, the best-managed teams can also excel.”

The league has seen five different East champions in the last five years – Cleveland in 2018, followed by Toronto, Miami, Milwaukee and Boston. It's the first time since 1998 through 2002 when five franchises have won the East in a five-season span.

The Western Conference is on its third different champion in three years: The Los Angeles Lakers won in 2020, Phoenix did last year and now Golden State. The last time the West had a longer such run was 2010 through 2013, when the titles were won by, in order, the Lakers, Dallas, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

“We do focus a lot on ensuring through the salary cap system that teams, in essence, have the same fair opportunity to compete,” Silver said.

“So, I'm I'm pleased with where we are.”

Silver also said he believes the Portland Trail Blazers will be sold.

ESPN and other outlets reported that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made an offer to buy the Blazers for more than $2 billion. The Blazers then released a statement saying the team is not for sale.

The Blazers remain owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust, after the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft died nearly four years ago.