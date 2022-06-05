Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
NBA Finals
Warriors loose; Celtics focused
TIM REYNOLDS | Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO A peek at Golden States practice Saturday wouldnt have suggested that the Warriors are trailing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry was making most of his shots, as usual. Klay Thompson was bobbing his head in time with the music in between his own shot attempts. Draymond Green was at the other end of the floor with the forwards yelling Oh, yeah! at nobody in particular.
The biggest game of their season is today. Say this much for the Warriors: They dont seem nervous about it.
The Celtics can take a 2-0 lead of the NBA Finals when they play the Warriors in Game 2 today. Its not must-win time for the Warriors, technically, but opening a series with two home losses would mean theyd need to pull off something nearly unprecedented to win a championship.
Its really important to turn the page one way or the other, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. If you win and you get happy and you let your guard down, then youre in trouble. And if you lose and you feel sorry for yourself, then youre in trouble doing that, too. Its all about how you respond.
Boston has a similar approach. The Celtics used a 48-18 run to pull away late and win 120-108. But moments after the final buzzer, there was no celebrating in the winning locker room just a reminder from Marcus Smart that, like Kerr said, the page needed to turn quickly to today.
I know it may sound arrogant, but when you play for the Celtics, the expectation is to win a championship, said Al Horford, who led the Celtics 26 points in Game 1 on Thursday night and turned 36 on Friday. Even when I got here in 16, that was the expectation even then. Thats what it is in the organization. We dont have to talk about it. We dont even talk about it at this point. Were just taking it a game at a time.
The Celtics ended Golden States 13-game winning streak in Game 1s at home, and that means the Warriors are trailing 1-0 in these playoffs for the first time.
The Warriors led by 15 points late in the third quarter of Game 1, then trailed by 15 points in the final moments. It was only the second finals game in the last 25 years where both teams held leads of at least 15 points the other being Game 5 of the 2014 finals between San Antonio and Miami.
Its the first time weve been down 0-1. Its the first time for a lot of things with this particular group, said Curry, who had a game-high 34 points in the opener. We are here in the finals for a reason, because we figured it out along the way. If were going to get back in this series, weve got to figure it out again.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story