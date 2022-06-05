The Journal Gazette
 
Snyder ends tenure as Jazz coach after 8 seasons

Associated Press

 

Quin Snyder resigned today as coach of the Utah Jazz, ending an eight-year run where the team won nearly 60% of its games but never got past the second round of the playoffs.

Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.”

He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

 

