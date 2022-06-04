Warriors' turn to show their resiliency

SAN FRANCISCO – In Game 1, Boston showed its resilience.

In Game 2, Golden State gets a chance to answer.

Over the last two months, no teams in the NBA have shown more of a bounce-back ability than the Celtics and the Warriors. The latest example came Thursday night, when the Celtics went on a dazzling 48-18 run down the stretch to erase a 15-point deficit and win Game 1 of the NBA Finals 120-108.

It was the fifth double-digit comeback by Boston in these playoffs. The only team with more is Golden State, with six such rallies this postseason.

“That's kind of who we've been all year,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Tough grinders, resilient group that we can always know we can rely on our defense to kind of buckle down when needed.”

Now, it's the Warriors' turn. They haven't dropped back-to-back games in more than two months, and – although it should be noted the trio has played in only 20 games together – they have yet to lose consecutive games this season with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all in the lineup.

“This series,” Curry said after Game 1, “is just getting started.”

The Warriors know they let an opportunity slip away in Game 1. Boston's big rally – from down 15 late in the third to up by 15 late in the fourth – represented the fourth time this season Golden State had lost a home game after leading by at least 15 points.

The others: the Warriors led Memphis by 19 in the first half on Oct. 28, were up by 16 midway through the third quarter against Denver on Feb. 16, and led Dallas by 21 points in the third – and 19 with 9:59 left – before falling on Feb. 27.

Golden State is 5-0 since the start of March after losses; Boston, incidentally, is 8-0 over that span after losses.

“Guys are bummed, as you would expect,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But it's a seven-game series for a reason. I think you give Boston credit. They came in and earned the win. Played a great fourth quarter. We'll come in, watch the film and see where we can get better. And you know, it's one game. So, you move on to the next one.”

Game 2 isn't a must-win for Golden State, technically.

But the reality is another loss Sunday would put the Warriors in serious trouble, against a Boston team that has been forged by fire throughout these playoffs.

Consider their path: They swept their way through a Brooklyn team led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Round 1, outlasted Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending champion Milwaukee over seven games in Round 2, then won another Game 7 – this one on the road – over Miami to claim the Eastern Conference title.