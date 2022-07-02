INDIANAPOLIS – Brad Stevens thought the Boston Celtics needed another playmaker and more depth to win their first NBA title since 2008.
He may have found both with one big move Friday.
Boston’s president of basketball operations acquired combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players, all backup forwards, and a 2023 first-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Brogdon joins a backcourt that already features NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season, has struggled to stay healthy. Injuries limited him to just 36 games in 2021-22 and the 29-year-old hasn’t played more than 56 games since he joined Indiana in 2019.
Stevens didn’t give up any of his key pieces, either. The Pacers got veteran Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and Nic Stauskas – former first-round picks – along with Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts.
In addition to adding Theis’ physical presence, the Pacers also now have $31 million in salary cap room and will have three first-round picks next summer if the Cleveland Cavaliers make the playoffs.
Gobert part of mega deal
The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert – a three-time defensive player of the year – to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a source.
Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year’s draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, the source said.
ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert – who now gets paired alongside another elite big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.
Minnesota struck the deal less than 24 hours after coming to an agreement on a $224 million, four-year extension with Towns, who is now under contract for the next six years.
Gobert has four years and $170 million left on a five-year, $205 million deal he signed with the Jazz last summer.
Other signings
Zach LaVine secured the richest contract in Bulls history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year deal. … Jusuf Nurkic got by far the biggest payday of his career, agreeing to a four-year, $70 million contract with Portland. The center just completed his eighth NBA season. … John Wall and the Clippers agreed to a two-year contract worth $13.2 million. … Ricky Rubio, 31, coming off a torn ACL, signed with Cleveland, for which he averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games last season. After his injury, he and his expiring contract were dealt to Indiana.
Bridges charged
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date.