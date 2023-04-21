ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 32 points in his best game of the playoffs, and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 Friday night to close the gap to 2-1 in the opening-round series.
Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied it for the Celtics.
The seventh-seeded Hawks will try to even the series against the second-seeded Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.
Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.
Young was under fire after making just 14 of 40 shots in Beantown. He was much better in Game 3, connecting on 12 of 22 attempts and doling out nine assists.
Dejounte Murray had another big game for the Hawks, scoring 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining that helped Atlanta protect a puny lead.
Unlike the first two games in Boston, where the Celtics pushed out to big leads and cruised to a pair of 13-point victories, the Hawks finally put up a fight.
It was Atlanta’ first victory over Boston this season. The Hawks dropped all three regular-season meetings.
Around the league
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for today’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Heat remains uncertain, coach Mike Budenholzer said. Antetokounmpo left Game 1’s loss Sunday with a bruised lower back and didn’t play Wednesday in Game 2. …
Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Nets today. …
The Raptors fired coach Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to its first and only NBA title four years ago. Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons, where his .582 winning percentage ranks as the best in Raptors history.