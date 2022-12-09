INDIANAPOLIS – Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night.
Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers.
“Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think.”
Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.
The Pacers made 18 of 41 from 3-point range.
“Myles’ two 3s at the end were great and put the game away,” Carlisle said. “I love the way Mathurin is playing right now. He’s playing with great poise.”
The Pacers played at home for the first time since Nov. 25 after a seven-game Western Conference trip, its longest trip in 36 years.
KINGS 106, CAVALIERS 95: At Cleveland, Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds as Sacramento rallied past Cleveland.
Caris LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, whose 29.0 scoring average ranks seventh in the NBA, was held out with a sore right lower leg.
GRIZZLIES 114, PISTONS 103: At Memphis, Tennessee, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks as Memphis won its fifth straight.
Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Purdue product Jaden Ivey had 10 points and five assists.