CLEVELAND – Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday night.
Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good at 112-110. Indiana had taken its largest lead earlier in the fourth at 103-90 on a 3-pointer by Aaron Nesmith.
The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the final period, holding Indiana without a field goal in the final 5:42. Cleveland improved to 13-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tying Memphis for the best home record in the NBA.
Darius Garland had 20 points and 10 assists, and Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell has 11 games with at least five 3-pointers, ranking second in the league behind the 14 games of Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points off the bench to lead Indiana, which has lost seven of its last 10. NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 14 assists, and Myles Turner added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
It was Haliburton’s 17th double-double in 28 games. The Pacers shot 52.5% percent, but were held to 7 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers began a six-game homestand -- their longest of the season -- and won’t go back on the road until Dec. 29, at Indiana.
KINGS 122, PISTONS 113: At Detroit, Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Sacramento’s starters outscored Detroit’s 99-66.
De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 20 points. Sacramento had seven players in double figures, including all five starters.
“We didn’t come out with focus or any defensive oomph,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We were standing straight up and getting mixed up on our matchups. We can’t come out with that kind of disposition. We’re developing, but we can’t be developing bad habits.”
Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 22 points and rookie Jalen Duran added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and Marvin Bagley III had 13.
Detroit closed to 106-100 midway through the fourth, but Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer, stripped Bogdanovic and made a layup to put the Kings up 111-100 with 5:46 left.
The Pistons never threatened again.
KNICKS 114, BULLS 91: At Chicago, RJ Barrett scored 27 points and New York again used 3-point shooting to beat Chicago to sweep the two-game set and run its winning streak to six.
Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help the Knicks follow their 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. New York, which entered 26th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, was 17 for 44 on 3s after going 18 of 34 two nights earlier.
Brunson made a career-high six shots on nine attempts from beyond the arc, Grimes was 5 of 9 from long-range and Barrett went 3 of 5.
Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds for New York. The Knicks outrebounded Chicago 50-39 and held an opponent to fewer than 100 points for the fifth time during the winning streak.
Zach LaVine had 17 points for Chicago, and DeMar DeRozan was limited to 14 points. The Bulls have lost three straight.
The Bulls committed 20 turnovers to New York’s 10.
76ERS 118, WARRIORS 106: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and Philadelphia beat short-handed Golden State.
Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps bruise) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points. He was 4 of 17 from the field, missing 10 in a row at one point.
De’Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven assists for Philadelphia. The 76ers improved to 16-12, opening a seven-game homestand with four straight victories.
Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 29 points. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points in his return to the arena where he played in college at Villanova. Golden State is 2-14 on the road and 14-15 overall.