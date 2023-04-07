INDIANAPOLIS – Jaden Ivey relished taking the stage in front of his family and friends Friday night.
Then he stole the show.
The rookie from Purdue finished with 29 points and nine assists, and Killian Hayes scored a career-high 28 as the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115. It was just Detroit’s second win since the All-Star Break – both against the Pacers to snap 11-game losing streaks.
“I felt all the nerves, the happiness, the energy,” Ivey said. “It’s always fun to come back to your home state. I have a lot of memories here so it’s great and I’m glad we got the win.”
Even better was the fact this win came in the same building his mother, Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey, started her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever. She was in the crowd Friday, too.
Buddy Hield made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures. But it wasn’t enough to avoid a third straight loss, this time in the home finale.
“We just didn’t have a very good night,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Detroit’s been undermanned but tonight they got really good play from Ivey and Hayes and they earned the win.”
When Indiana cut the deficit to eight in the third quarter, Detroit went on a 9-4 run. When the Pacers closed to 99-95 early in the fourth, the Pistons answered with an 11-4 spurt. And when the Pacers got to 112-106 with 5:03 to go, Detroit pulled away to seal a rare victory.
“It’s big,” Ivey said. “This is why you play the game – to win.”
WIZARDS 114, HEAT 108: In Washington, Daniel Gafford had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Washington beat Miami in a meeting of short-handed teams.
Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Washington, and Jordan Goodwin added 16 points. The Wizards have been without three-time All-Star Bradley Beal for the last nine games because of a sore knee.
Washington stopped a four-game losing streak. Ex-IU star Victor Oladipo scored 30 points for Miami, which rested six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and two other starters.
Mavericks sit key players
Dallas sat Kyrie Irving and four other regulars against Chicago in a game late Friday with draft implications and with the Mavericks facing postseason elimination if they lose.
Fellow All-Star Luka Doncic played Friday night with the franchise paying tribute to his home country of Slovenia. The 24-year-old star checkout early in the second quarter. Coach Jason Kidd suggested his season would be over after that.
Irving was recovering from a right foot injury. The others ruled out are Tim Hardaway Jr. with left ankle soreness, Maxi Kleber for right hamstring injury recovery and Josh Green and Christian Wood for rest.
Dallas’ decision to rest players came with the Mavs and Bulls tied for the 10th-worst record at 38-42.
Dallas gets to keep its first-round pick if it’s in the top 10. If it is 11th or lower, it goes to the New York Knicks as part of Dallas’ trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in 2019.
The Bulls are locked in to the 10th seed for the final play-in spot in the East and were without Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Beverley.