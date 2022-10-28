WASHINGTON – Myles Turner had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists, and Buddy Hield scored 25 and the Indiana Pacers shot over 50% in defeating the Washington Wizards 127-117 on Friday night.
Assistant Lloyd Pierce was coaching the Pacers because Rick Carlisle had a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night. Indiana led by as many as 20 points in both the second and third quarters.
Indiana finished 41 of 81 (50.6%) from the field, 15 of 28 (53.6%) from 3-point range and 30 of 33 (90.9%) from the free throw line.
A 3-pointer by Haliburton put Indiana ahead 80-60 early in the third before the Wizards began chipping away. They cut the lead to seven in the final minute of the quarter after a 3 by Anthony Gill. The Pacers led 101-90 heading into the fourth.
Indiana would push the lead back to 17 before another Washington rally. A 3-pointer by Bradley Beal made it 114-108. Hield then responded with a turnaround and a 3 – he finished 5 of 9 – to put the Pacers back up by double digits.
Beal led the Wizards (3-2) with 31 points but finished with only four assists, snapping a streak of 21 games in which he had at least five.
HAWKS 136, PISTONS 112: At Detroit, Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists in just three quarters and Atlanta overcame Cade Cunningham’s career-high 35 points to beat Detroit for the second time in three nights.
Young scored 35 points when the Hawks won the first matchup 118-113 on Wednesday.
Dejounte Murray had 26 points for Atlanta, which outscored the Pistons 67-45 in the second half.
Cunningham, who scored 27 in the first half, added nine rebounds and eight assists despite foul trouble but the Pistons dropped their fifth straight.
CAVALIERS 132, CELTICS 123, OT: At Boston, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and Cleveland rallied to beat Boston in overtime.
Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win.
It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs last season. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense but also had 19 turnovers.
Cleveland scored the first five points in OT. Boston rallied and tied it on a steal and dunk by Brown. The Cavs led 126-123 when LeVert corralled an errant pass by Tatum, was fouled and hit two ensuring free throws.
Brown missed on the other end LeVert calmly drained a 24-footer with 31 seconds to play.