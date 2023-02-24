ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 34 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 136-119 on Friday night in their first game under interim coach Joe Prunty.
Dejounte Murray had 15 of his 25 points in Atlanta’s high-scoring second period.
Darius Garland led the Cavaliers, who suffered their third straight loss, with 33 points. Donovan Mitchell had 19.
The Hawks played their first game since coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday. The team had three practices, including a shootaround session on Friday morning, under Prunty, who had been McMillan’s lead assistant.
“Each night is a new experience, understanding a team that is fresh and newly motivated,” said Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who said that created a challenge for his players “being prepared to match that, and I don’t think we matched that enough. … We didn’t put up much resistance, especially in the first half.”
The Cavaliers lost to Denver 115-109 on Thursday night.
General manager Landry Fields said Wednesday that former Utah coach Quin Snyder is a candidate to replace McMillan. Snyder could be hired to take over this season.
The Cavaliers, fourth in the Eastern Conference at 38-25, fell to only 13-18 in road games to offset their 25-7 mark at home.
BUCKS 128, HEAT 99: At Milwaukee,Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter with a right knee issue to spoil his rapid return from a sprained wrist, but Milwaukee still trounced Miami for its 13th straight win.
Antetokounmpo was in the starting lineup just four days after heading to New York to have his right wrist examined. The two-time MVP was on the floor late in the first quarter when he passed the ball and immediately motioned to the bench as the Bucks called a timeout to enable him to head to the locker room.
Bucks officials said in the second quarter that Antetokounmpo had knocked knees with an opponent and wouldn’t return to the game. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in just six minutes.
The Bucks still had no trouble extending the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. The Bucks pulled ahead for good four minutes into the game and rolled to their most lopsided victory of the season.
Jae Crowder, acquired at the trade deadline, made his 2022-23 debut and had nine points in 16 minutes. Crowder hadn’t played at all for Phoenix this season.
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami.
BULLS 131, NETS 87: At Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and Chicago drubbed Brooklyn to snap a six-game skid.
Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. The Nets lost by their biggest margin this season, one point worse than a defeat by the Celtics on Feb. 1.
Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls. All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 17 points.
Cam Thomas came off the bench to lead the Nets with 22 points.