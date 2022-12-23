MIAMI – Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat, he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance.
The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 108 on Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.
Buddy Hield finished with 21 points and Jalen Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.
Herro scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry had 21 and Jimmy Butler 20 for Miami. Butler sat out the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat have lost three of four at home.
76ERS 119, CLIPPERS 114: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and Philly overcame a 20-point first-half deficit.
Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to tie Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.
Kawhi Leonard had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Los Angeles.
BULLS 118, KNICKS 117: At New York, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and his jumper with less than a second to play gave Chicago its third straight victory.
RJ Barrett led the Knicks with a season-high 44 points.
The Bulls’ comeback from a six-point deficit in the fourth was aided by poor foul shooting by the Knicks, who finished 15 for 26 from the line, including four misses in the final 1:06.
HAWKS 130, PISTONS 105: At Atlanta, Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and Atlanta beat struggling Detroit.
Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points for the Hawks, who have won three of four to improve to 17-16.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the NBA-worst Pistons, who have lost five straight.
NETS 118, BUCKS 100: At Brooklyn, Kevin Durant scored 24 points and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat Milwaukee, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago.
The Nets have won 12 of their last 13 games.
Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists but didn’t take a shot in the fourth,
RAPTORS 118, CAVALIERS 107: At Cleveland, Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points and Toronto became the first Eastern Conference team to win in Cleveland this season.
Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers, with Anunoby tying his career best with six.