CLEVELAND – Donovan Mitchell wasn’t seeking revenge.
He still has several close friends on the Utah Jazz, tight teammates he stays in touch with regularly on a group text.
Monday night, Mitchell showed he’s doing fine since leaving them.
The All-Star guard scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against the Jazz since they traded Mitchell to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20 and 11 rebounds, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win.
The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA’s best home record to 15-2. The league’s best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1% shooting.
For Mitchell, who spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in the stunning blockbuster, the quality victory meant more than any personal satisfaction.
“We did a lot of really good things collectively,” he said. “Obviously, we shot the ball really well, but defensively holding a team like this, that can shoot the ball really well and can score, under 100 points. We did a lot of things we can point to and say this is what we want to be.”
Mitchell said he was flooded with emotions going against the team that drafted him.
“It was weird,” he said. “But it was fun.”
Darius Garland added 17 and Cedi Osman 22 (20 in the fourth during extended garbage time) for Cleveland, which shot a season-high 61.4%
BUCKS 128, PELICANS 119: Milwaukee In New Orleans, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds and Milwaukee held off a late New Orleans surge.
Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans rallied and pulled as close as 117-114 on CJ McCollum’s fade away.
Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 and Lopez scored soon after to ensure New Orleans’ fourth straight loss on the heels of its seven-game winning streak. Jonas Valanciunas had season highs of 37 points and 18 rebounds for New Orleans.
76ERS 104, RAPTORS 101: In Philadelphia, Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a win over struggling Toronto.
Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand.
Toronto’s Pascal Siakam had 38 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as the Raptors dropped their sixth straight.