INDIANAPOLIS – Luka Doncic started Monday hopeful he would play at Indiana.
A few hours later, NBA officials announced they had rescinded the All-Star’s most recent technical foul and the subsequent one-game suspension. Doncic responded to that news with the kind of dazzling performance the Dallas Mavericks desperately needed for their final playoff push.
He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists, helping the Mavericks snap a four-game losing streak with a dominant 127-104 victory over the short-handed Indiana Pacers.
“That’s what he does,” coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s one of the best players in the league at finding guys and then he’s able to catch and shoot – not just once but multiple times.”
The victory keeps Dallas within striking distance of the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for the final two play-in spots in the Western Conference.
Kyrie Irving added 16 points and six assists for Dallas.
Indiana was led by Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 22 points, and Andrew Nembhard, who had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on a night the Pacers were missing All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton and starting center Myles Turner – who were listed as injury management – as well as shooting guard Buddy Hield (non-COVID illness) and backup guard Chris Duarte (sore ankle).
Indiana has lost three straight and six of eight as it moved closer to locking up a lottery pick. And the Pacers had no chance with Doncic working his magic.
“It’s tough,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka makes a couple of passes that were unbelievable, that only one player in the world can make.”
Doncic had picked up his 16th technical that was rescinded on Sunday in the team’s second loss to Charlotte. The technical came with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter of a 110-104 loss when Doncic argued a no-call after missing a shot on a drive to the basket.
Crew chief Kevin Scott said after the game that Doncic used “a profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review.”
BUCKS 126, PISTONS 117: In Detroit, Khris Middleton scored 34 points against the team that drafted him, and Milwaukee beat Detroit without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks improved to an NBA-best 54-21 despite the absences of Antetokounmpo and Jae Crowder. Goran Dragic made his Milwaukee debut after signing with the team on March 4. Brook Lopez had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Bobby Portis added 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Jevon Carter scored 22.
The Pistons got 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from rookie Jaden Ivey out of Purdue, but lost their sixth straight game and 17th of 18.