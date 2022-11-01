NEW YORK – Kevin Durant scored 34 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
“You definitely can’t take him for granted,” Nic Claxton said about Durant. “Seeing him work his way back from the Achilles injury, went to rehab and how serious he took every single step. And now these past few years he’s doing his thing. Definitely you don’t take that for granted. It’s a pleasure to watch.”
Kyrie Irving added 28. Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.
“It was very important for us to get a response,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “The win is nice but I care much more about the process. And I thought our process was great.”
Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana dropped to 3-5. Buddy Hield chipped in with 22. Bennedict Mathurin scored 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.
“We were flat at the beginning (and) they came out with a lot of force. Didn’t match it early and the hole cost us,” said Rick Carlisle. “...Their level of desperation was really there, I thought.”
The Nets won a highly entertaining back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter. Entering the final 12 minutes, Brooklyn had a 92-85 lead. But Indiana used a 15-8 spurt over the first 6½ minutes to draw even at 100-all.
“A lead is never safe with them,” Nash said.
Indiana was second in the league in scoring coming in at 118.9 points per game. Carlisle cited Haliburton’s play as a reason for the early success.
“As other players watch Tyrese,” Carlisle said, “they (say), ‘Wow, this guy plays fast.’ He moves it quickly. He’s got an amazing skill set.”
BUCKS 110, PISTONS 108: In Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Milwaukee edged Detroit to stay unbeaten.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0). Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons. Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey had 19 points and seven rebounds for Detroit.
76ers lose picks
The NBA has rescinded two second-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers – in 2023 and 2024 – after an investigation determined the team violated the league’s tampering rules in its pursuit to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., during free agency.