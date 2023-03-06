INDIANAPOLIS – Joel Embiid kept making shots and James Harden kept finding open teammates.
The combination was all but unstoppable.
Embiid scored 42 points, Harden added 20 assists, 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers broke open a close game with a decisive fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 147-143 on Monday night.
“When you have a guy like Joel and a guy like James, it’s hard to stop them,” Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said.
Actually, it was almost impossible in a wildly entertaining game that was virtually devoid of defense. Both teams put up numbers more closely resembling those of an All-Star Game.
The Pacers shot 58.9% with seven players in double figures. They were led by Tyrese Haliburton whose 40 points and 16 assists made him the first player in Pacers history to have 40 points and 15 or more assists in a game.
Embiid went 11 of 16 from the field, made all 19 free-throw attempts and posted his 11th 40-point game this season. The 76ers shot 58.5%, had six players in double figures and three with 20 or more points – Tyrese Maxey scored 24 and Jalen McDaniels had 20.
“It was an offensive game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “But at the same time someone had to make a defensive stand and we did that enough to win the game.”
With Philadelphia shooting 62.5% overall and from 3-point range through the first half and the Pacers sitting at 61.1% from the field over the same span, nobody could take control.
Neither team led by more than six through the first three quarters. Early in the fourth, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton made consecutive baskets to give the 76ers a 122-118 lead. Danuel House Jr. followed with a 3-pointer, and Milton closed out the 10-0 run with another 3 to make it 128-118 with 7:49 to play.
Indiana closed within 141-137 with 52.1 seconds to go but couldn’t get any closer.
“When they’re clicking like that, they’re a hard team to beat,” Haliburton said. “The game came down to who could get the most stops in a row. Usually, it’s three in a row. Tonight, it was more like two in a row.”
Jordan Nwora added 16 points for the Pacers.
CAVALIERS 118, CELTICS 114, OT: In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter rally with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers past Boston, which lost its second overtime game in less than 24 hours.
Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs. Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics.
TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PISTONS 104: In Detroit, Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and Portland beat Detroit. The Pistons’ Jerami Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.
HEAT 130, HAWKS 128: In Miami, Jimmy Butler had 26 points, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin each scored 21 off the Miami bench and the Heat held off Atlanta. Butler also had nine rebounds and nine assists for Miami.