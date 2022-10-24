PHILADELPHIA –James Harden and the 76ers watched plenty of their bad plays on film during recent practices. The clips magnified the results on the court.
“I felt like we were 0-82,” Harden said.
They don’t have to worry about that now.
Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Sixers started 0-3, dropping the first two games to Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Milwaukee. Embiid dropped 40 points in a loss to San Antonio as the Sixers still joined Orlando as the only East teams at 0-3.
“We’ve got to continue to work, continue to build really good habits and live with the results,” Harden said.
Harden made 10 of 18 shots from the floor and hit two straight 3s in the fourth that pushed the lead to 109-95.
“I’m trying to create the best shot available,” Harden said.
The Sixers put the smack down on the Pacers from the jump and a little bit of something from everyone to cruise into the win column. The Sixers had six players each hit one 3-pointer in the first quarter. They made 12 of 22 shots in the second and raced to a 19-point lead. Harden and Tobias Harris combined for nine of Philadelphia’s 19 3-pointers.
“We have a team that can shoot 3s, right? if you’re open, shoot them,” Rivers said.
Harris hit four 3s and scored 18 points.
“People don’t talk about Tobias Harris enough,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s a tremendous player.”
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists. Buddy Hield had 18 points.
The Pacers made only 12 of 44 3-point attempts. They did have a 30-30 fourth against the 76ers but they could not stop Harden.
“I think everyone that plays Philadelphia has got to figure out what they’re willing to live with,” Carlisle said.
RAPTORS 98, HEAT 90: In Miami, Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and Toronto rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Miami. Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat.
BULLS 120, CELTICS 102: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston.
The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half.
