A flurry of Pacers trades in recent days culminated Thursday during the NBA Draft, when the team swapped first-round selections with the Washington Wizards, moving down one spot to select Houston forward Jarace Walker with the No. 8 overall selection and getting pair of 2028 second-round picks to do so.
The Pacers also took 6-6 wing Ben Sheppard out of Belmont with the 26th pick, which had come to Indiana from Cleveland in the trade which sent Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers in September.
Also in the first round, Indiana Hoosiers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino went to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th overall selection, making him Indiana’s sixth first-round pick in the last decade.
The Pistons, picking at No. 5 for the second consecutive year, took 6-7 wing Ausar Thompson to pair with recent top picks Jaden Ivey (No. 5 out of Purdue in 2022) and Cade Cunningham (No. 1 in 2021).
The 6-foot-7, nearly-250-pound Walker is expected to be a difference-maker on the wing for the Pacers, who have building blocks at guard with Tyrese Halliburton, Buddy Hield and 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin and at center with Myles Turner, but were missing the type of long, athletic, play-making forward which is all the rage in the modern NBA.
Walker comes to the Pacers after playing one season for former IU coach Kelvin Sampson with the Cougars, where he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range. He averaged 13 points and nine rebounds in three NCAA Tournament games as a true freshman after earning McDonald’s All-American honors in 2022.
“He’s a competitor, he’s a winner,” ESPN draft analyst Andraya Carter said of Walker. “He plays with so much passion, so much spark. He can drive right past bigger defenders and he can overpower smaller defenders.”
Carter compared Walker, who has a 7-3 wingspan and a 38-inch vertical leap, to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, last seen helping his team to its first NBA title.
The newest Pacer is the first top 10 pick out of Houston since Cougars center Hakeem Olajuwon went No. 1 overall in 1984.
“Jarace will succeed and excel no matter what situation he’s in because his game is so multi-faceted,” Sampson said of the player who helped his team to a 33-4 record and a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance. “He can get to the rim and finish. He can pass it. He’s got a nice floater, jump hook, with his back to the basket, he can turn and face, go left, go right. If you run at him he’s going to make the right play. And people are going to love playing with him because he plays winning basketball.”
Nine picks later, the Lakers made Hood-Schifino the 27th first-round pick out of IU. The reigning Big Ten freshman of the year, who came to the Hoosiers as a five-star signee in coach Mike Woodson’s inaugural recruiting class, will play with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles on a team which made the Western Conference Finals last season.
“He is a big, strong versatile point guard,” ESPN college basketball and draft analyst Jay Bilas said. “He’s excellent in the pick and roll, he shoots well off the dribble, he’s got the length with a 6-10 wingspan and the athleticism to be a very good defender.”
Hood-Schifino, decked out in a forest green suit at the draft, where he was joined by Woodson, averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his one season at IU, helping the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. He is Indiana’s first first-round pick since Romeo Langford went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in 2019 and joins Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh and OG Anunoby as first-round Hoosiers since 2013.
Hood-Schifino was the third Big Ten player off the board, following Michigan’s Jett Howard, son of Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, and Kobe Bufkin, who went 11th to Orlando and 15th to Atlanta, respectively.
The Pistons were one of four teams in the top five who drafted a player with no college basketball experience, taking Thompson out of the Overtime Elite prep program, where he was twice the MVP. Detroit selected Thompson one pick after the forward’s twin brother, Amen Thompson, went to Houston at No. 4, making the pair the first brothers ever to be picked in the top five of the same draft.
“He’s like a Swiss Army knife,” Carter said of Ausar Thompson. “You can use him in so many different situations and he has success. ... He’s more smooth in the way that he plays the game. Not necessarily shifty, but the way that he moves it’s almost like he’s water out there on the court, just fluid in the way he attacks.”
Still on the board when the Journal Gazette went to print was Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, projected to get picked late in the first round or early in the second round.