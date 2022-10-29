NEW YORK – Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night.
Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s 23 3-pointers.
Isaiah Jackson had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield chipped in 17 for the Pacers.
Kyrie Irving scored 35 points on 13 for 22 shooting from the field for the struggling Nets, who have lost their last four games. Brooklyn’s defense has allowed 124.5 points per game during four-game skid.
Irving has come under fire after he appeared to show support to an antisemitic film two days ago. He said before the game that he believes in all religions.
Brooklyn trailed 92-90 to start the four quarter before for Pacers went on a 13-5 run to take a 105-95 advantage with 8:34 left on Jackson’s layup.
Kevin Durant then scored four straight points to cut the deficit 108-101 but reserve guard Chris Duarte’s 3-pointer started a 6-0 run that extended the lead 114-101 with 5:39 left.
Mathurin helped Indiana out to a 63-62 halftime lead with 22 points. He shot 5 for 8 from the field, including 4 for 5 from long distance.
Indiana has gone 2-2 during its five-game road trip. It’s their second longest stretch away from home this season.
BUCKS 123, HAWKS 115: At Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as Milwaukee responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta on Saturday night and remain unbeaten.
Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort and improved to 5-0.
The Hawks trailed 118-115 after calling a timeout with 23.2 seconds left, but DeAndre Hunter was called for an offensive foul on Wesley Matthews before Atlanta could throw the ball inbounds.
Milwaukee sealed the win from there, with Antetokounmpo delivering the emphatic punctuation by dunking in the closing seconds after Holiday stole the ball from Young.
Antetokounmpo has scored 151 points over his last four games, which represents the highest output he’s had for any four-game stretch in his career.
76ERS 114, BULLS 109: At Chicago, Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help Philadelphia squeeze by Chicago.
Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime. The Bulls went ahead in the third quarter. It remained tight the rest of the way, but the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time.
Embiid delivered after sitting out Friday’s win at Toronto because of a sore right knee. James Harden scored 15, though he made just 2 of 13 shots.