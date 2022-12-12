ATLANTA – A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 second remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up with less than a second remaining. But Griffin took the alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson on the sideline and scored on a turnaround jumper with a defender nearby for the win.
Trae Young hit a 20-footer with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half for Atlanta.
DeRozan calmly swished the free throws after taking the inbound pass and firing up a 3 in which he was fouled by Bogdanovic.
DeRozan had 12 points in the fourth quarter but he missed a layup that would’ve given Chicago a one-point lead with 16.5 seconds remaining.
Derrick Jones Jr. hit one of two free throws that could’ve given the Bulls a one-point victory but instead sent the game to overtime.
Young had 19 points and 14 assists for the Hawks.
One night after scoring a season-high 144 points and shooting 63.5% from the field in a lopsided win over Dallas, the Bulls shot 48%, including 28.9% on 3s.
LAKERS 124, PISTONS 117: At Detroit, LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak.
Davis also had seven assists as the Lakers overcame 38 points from Bojan Bogdanovic.
Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points for Los Angeles and Russell Westbrook had 11 points and nine assists.
Rookie Jaden Ivey from Purdue had 16 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost three in a row.
PELICANS 129, SUNS 124, OT: At New Orleans, Zion Williamson scored 35 points and New Orleans beat short-handed Phoenix in overtime for its seventh straight victory.
C.J. McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns – playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring – for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they’ve surged to the Western Conference lead.
Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix – which has lost five of its last six – but fouled out on Williamson’s drive with New Orleans clinging to a two-point lead in the final minute of regulation.
Williamson and Naji Marshall each made just one of two free throws in the final 36 seconds of the fourth quarter, allowing Chris Paul to tie it with a pull-up jumper with 2.8 seconds to go.
76ERS 131, HORNETS 113: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds to power Philadelphia.
With the crowd serenading him with MVP chants, Embiid had his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. He was 20 for 32 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws.