NEW YORK – The New York Knicks have had so few chances to join the NBA postseason party that they might forget the real fun hasn’t even started yet.
“There’s nothing to celebrate,” Jalen Brunson said. “There’s nothing to be truly happy about.”
Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory on Sunday.
Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who can reach the second round for the first time since 2013 with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York would host Game 6, if necessary, on Friday at what has been a deafening Madison Square Garden the last two games.
“There’s nothing like a big game at the Garden,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.
WARRIORS 126, KINGS 125: At San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champs held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, evening their series at two games apiece.
De’Aaron Fox had 38 points for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, and then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end. With Curry and Draymond Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.
CELTICS 129, HAWKS 121: At Atlanta, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and Boston led nearly the entire way, holding off Atlanta to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening-round playoff series.
The Celtics can deliver the clincher Tuesday night when the series returns to Boston for Game 5.
Brown, who has been wearing a protective mask after suffering facial bruises in February, took off the device after making only 1 of 7 shots. He went 11 of 15 the rest of the way.
Oladipo injured, done for season
The Miami Heat announced Sunday that guard Victor Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against the Bucks, a diagnosis that came after an MRI.
The injury ends Oladipo’s season and calls his availability for next season – and likely beyond – into serious doubt.
He will need a third major surgery in just over four years.
Oladipo, 30, played three-plus seasons with the Pacers from 2017 to 2021. The Magic drafted the Indiana University All-American No. 2 overall in 2013.
“The human side of it, when you see somebody that’s overcome so much and he’s done it time and time and time again, and he always does it with an incredible positive spirit and a smile on his face – even (after the injury Saturday); … that’s why I admire him so much,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.