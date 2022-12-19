INDIANAPOLIS – Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-106 on Sunday for their NBA-best seventh consecutive victory.
The 19th and final lead change came in the final minute, when Randle made two foul shots with 45.6 seconds remaining for a 105-104 lead. After the teams exchanged turnovers, Randle hit four more free throws in the final two possessions. The Pacers missed a shot from just inside half-court at the buzzer.
“Right now, New York is as good as any team in the NBA,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.
Randle finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 24 points.
“To win on the road and like this, it was tough,” Randle said. “It was a hard game, but we got it done.”
Brunson, who was 11 of 22 from the field with three 3-pointers, started a fourth-quarter comeback from a 104-98 hole with a 3-pointer and then a steal and a layup in a span of 24 seconds.
Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith each had 23 points for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Haliburton each added 15.
“Great basketball game; highly, highly competitive,” Carlisle said. “It came down to the razor-thin margins of plays at the end of the game. They made some big plays and we were unable.”
NETS 124, PISTONS 121: At Detroit, Kevin Durant scored a career-high 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter, and Kyrie Irving added 38 points to help Brooklyn overcome a 17-point halftime deficit and earn its seventh straight victory.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points.
Durant was 8 of 10 from the floor, going 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line as he outscored the Pistons 26-25 in the third. However, his turnover led to a Bogdanovic 3-pointer that cut Brooklyn’s lead to 120-119 with 40 seconds left.
Irving missed a 3 at the other end, but Killian Hayes was called for a foul. Pistons coach Dwane Casey unsuccessfully challenged the call, and Irving hit two free throws before missing the third to make it 122-119 with 29 seconds left.
Bogdanovic missed, but Alec Burks hit a layup before fouling Durant, who made both free throws to keep it a three-point game. Bogadanovic missed again and Durant grabbed the rebound as time expired.
TIMBERWOLVES 150, BULLS 126: At Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and Minnesota broke the franchise record for points in a game.
D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high 23 3-pointers to roll past Chicago despite missing four regulars including Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Starting a four-game trip, Chicago lost its fourth straight and sixth in eight games.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points, Nikola Vucevic added 23 and Zach LaVine had 22.