LOS ANGELES – Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.
Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league’s fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.
Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.
Zubac, a sixth-year center from Croatia, also is the first Clippers player since DeAndre Jordan in 2018 to have a game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Zubac is the 12th player in franchise history with a 20/20 game.
It was the second-most rebounds in a Clippers game since 1981, according to SportRadar. Michael Cage had the most with 30 in a 1988 game against Seattle.
Zubac was 14 of 17 from the field, including three dunks, and 3 of 3 on free throws in 31 minutes. He had 14 points in the first quarter, which was a career high for him in any period.
Los Angeles led 59-57 at halftime and was up 65-62 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter before going on a 16-3 run over a five-minute span to break it open.
CAVALIERS 102, PISTONS 94: At Detroit, Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and Cleveland rallied late to beat Detroit.
Cleveland, which has won five of six, trailed for much of the game but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.
Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin).
The Cavaliers took a 94-90 lead when Mobley split a pair of free throws with 3:32 left. It was Cleveland’s second miss from the line in the game, while the Pistons had missed 12.
Hayward hurt
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has reportedly been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and his return is listed as week-to-week. Hayward, a Butler product and Brownsburg native, missed eight games with what was believed to be a shoulder bruise earlier in the month, returning to play three games.