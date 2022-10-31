CLEVELAND – Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points – both also had four-point plays – in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.
Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84. Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.
Dean Wade scored a career-high 22 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who won have won five straight since dropping their season opener in Toronto. They are 3-0 at home.
The Cavaliers also received six points and a game-high 13 rebounds from All-Star center Jarrett Allen and eight assists from Caris LeVert. Mitchell and LeVert each had 41 points Friday night in a 132-123 overtime win in Boston.
Three-time All-Star Mitchell, who was believed would be traded to the Knicks over the summer, scored 15 points on five 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Cavaliers take a 10-point lead over his hometown team.
Randle also had nine rebounds and seven assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Knicks amassed 64 points in the paint to 32 for the Cavaliers.
All-Star point guard Darius Garland missed his fifth consecutive game for Cleveland with a left eye laceration.
PISTONS 128, WARRIORS 114: At Detroit, Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and Detroit beat the defending champions to end a five-game losing streak.
Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons won for the first time since their opening game. Isaiah Stewart added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Detroit’s starters scored 111 points.
Steph Curry had 32 points and Jordan Poole added 30 for Golden State, coming off a 120-113 overtime loss in Charlotte on Saturday.
Curry was 3-8 on 3-pointers in a 15-point half, but the rest of the Warriors went 1-13 from behind the arc.
Golden State had a 22-12 edge on points in the paint, but Detroit’s jump shooting gave them a decided edge.