INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer three seconds into the game and added 25, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 on Thursday night.
Haliburton was 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Hield, who leads the NBA in 3-pointers, was 5 for 6. The Pacers finished 19 of 31 from beyond the arc.
“You can’t ask for much better shooting than that,” said Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, who had 22 points. “They shoot the ball like that, it’s going to be tough to beat us any night.”
Indiana trailed by seven early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Hield fed Nesmith for a go-ahead dunk to give the Pacers a 120-119 lead with 4:26 remaining.
“This is the most fun I’ve had playing basketball in a very long time,” said Nesmith, a third-year pro acquired from Boston in the offseason.
Haliburton converted a three-point play on the next possession and the Pacers never surrendered the lead.
“This game was about our defense, or the lack of it,” said Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, whose team ranks No. 1 in fewest points allowed at 105.5 per game. “We decided we wanted to play Indiana Pacers basketball and that’s their strength. We didn’t play Cleveland Cavaliers basketball and play to our strength.”
Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points and Myles Turner 14 as Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to lead Cleveland.
CELTICS 116, CLIPPERS 110: In Boston, Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and Boston beat Los Angeles.
Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.
GRIZZLIES 119, RAPTORS 106: In Toronto, Ja Morant had a career-high 17 assists and scored 19 points and Memphis won for the first time in three games, beating struggling Toronto.
Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and former PFW standout John Konchar scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Grizzlies.
11 Magic, Pistons players suspended
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday night’s game, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players – Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. – one game apiece for leaving the bench.
Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was suspended three games without pay. Moritz Wagner was banned for two, and Detroit’s Hamidou Diallo will miss one.