INDIANAPOLIS – Immanuel Quickley scored 39 points, one shy of his career high, and Quentin Grimes had a career-high 36 in the New York Knicks’ 138-129 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
Obi Toppin added 32 points and the Knicks shot 52%. Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
It was Robinson’s game that most impressed Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
“Mitch had a monster game,” Thibodeau said. “The rebounding with Mitchell was unbelievable.”
Thibodeau said this was likely Grimes’ best game of the season.
“He’s shooting the ball with a lot of confidence,” Thibodeau said. “He’s flying around the the floor, ... We are creating rhythm for each other. When you play like that good things will come from that.”
Jalen Smith scored 19 points for Indiana, T.J. McConnell had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin 17. McConnell had 12 assists.
Mad Ants All-Star Gabe York, who signed a two-way contract last week, made his first appearance of the season for the Pacers and scored nine points.
The game went back and forth for much of the fourth quarter. With it tied at 120, Toppin started a 7-0 run with two dunks and Grimes added a 3-pointer.
The Knicks had a 52-37 rebounding edge.
“We were down 14 points after five minutes,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “The second unit did a good job getting us back into the game. This is a great experience for the young guys that started. We got to learn from it as a group.”
McConnnell’s play coming off the bench helped the Pacers to get back in the game.
“I run out of adjectives to describe his competitive excellence,” Carlisle said.
Tyrese Haliburton missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury for Indiana, and Myles Turner missed his sixth in a row with ankle and backsoreness.
NETS 123, PISTONS 108: In Detroit, Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Brooklyn moved to the verge of a playoff spot by beating Detroit.
Former Pistons guard Spencer Dinwiddie shot 1 for 10 from the floor but matched his career high with 16 assists for the Nets (44-36), who won for the fourth time in five games. They need one more victory or loss by Miami (42-37) to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
BUCKS 105, BULLS 92: In Milwaukee, Bobby Portis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, starting in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee wrapped up the top seed in the NBA playoffs, beating Chicago.
Brook Lopez had 26 points, point guard Jrue Holiday added 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and Jevon Carter had 16 points in a starting role.