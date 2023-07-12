A depleted Pacers team suffered its first NBA Summer League loss Wednesday at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, falling 98-87 to the Thunder despite 20 points, nine rebounds and a pair of assists from No. 8 overall pick Jarace Walker in his most involved game to date.
Indiana won its first two games of Summer League competition but played Wednesday without some more established players, including second-year point guard Bennedict Mathurin, fellow young guard Andrew Nembhard and center Isaiah Jackson.
That opened space for Walker, a one-and-done player at Houston, who went 8 for 19 from the field, 1 for 5 from 3-point range and was often the player initiating Indiana’s offense.
Walker’s fellow first-round pick, Ben Sheppard out of Belmont, had five points on 2-for-9 shooting and added a pair of steals.
Second-round pick Isaiah Wong out of Miami (Florida) scored 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting and went 3 for 6 from 3-point range.
Former NCAA national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe out of Kentucky had 11 rebounds and added six points on 3-for-3 shooting after starting at center in place of Jackson.
Jackson-Davis sits again due to injury
The Warriors lost to the Mavericks 98-96 to fall to 0-3. Golden State was without second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, the former Indiana All-American who has yet to make his Summer League debut as he deals with a hamstring injury.
The Warriors are set to face the Rockets at 7 tonight on ESPN, and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Jackson-Davis, the third-leading scorer in Hoosiers history, will “hopefully” play in that contest.
Pistons’ Dumars praises Thompson
Detroit Pistons No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson led a fast break and passed to his fellow rookie teammate Marcus Sasser, who tipped the ball back to Thompson for a reverse alley-oop. Later in the first quarter, Thompson used his speed and drove past his defender for a two-handed dunk, prompting some praise from a Pistons legend.
“Boy, this kid is good,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, during an in-game interview with ESPN.
Thompson, 20, received more responsibility in the Pistons’ 92-90 win over the Toronto Raptors since former Purdue All-American Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman were held out of Wednesday’s game.
Thompson shined on both ends of the floor with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.