It has not been an auspicious start to the second half of the season for the TinCaps, who were hoping to put their difficult first half behind them and climb into the Midwest League playoff race but instead started the half 2-8 with a minus-40 run differential that is the second worst in the league.
The TinCaps' game against Lake County Thursday was completed after the Journal Gazette went to print.
Despite the difficult start, there are reasons for optimism as the season enters its later stages. Among those is the pipeline of talent the Padres have opened from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne. Since the Storm clinched a playoff berth with a first-half division title, the Padres have begun to promote some of the best players from that team to Fort Wayne. Among those who have been recently promoted are Storm bats Lucas Dunn, Max Ferguson and Cole Cummings. Ferguson and Cummings made their Fort Wayne debuts Monday and all three were stars at Lake Elsinore, making that a dangerous offensive club. They'll try to do the same in High-A as they pair with Robert Hassell III, Corey Rosier, Agustin Ruiz, Brandon Valenzuela and others.
"For us to make the playoffs in the second half, that means as a unit we're consistently playing well, it means that I'm playing well," Cummings said. "For us to make the playoffs in the second half would be awesome because that means our organization is progressing in the right direction and we're all hitting and pitching well and obviously winning baseball games makes the experience a lot more enjoyable, so I would be extremely excited if we turned things around in the second half."
Cummings, an Orange, California, native who played college baseball at UC-Santa Barbara, is primarily a first baseman who made his mark at Low-A with an excellent eye that helped him walk in 18% of plate appearances and post a .416 on-base percentage. He also slugged .448, bashing six home runs before his promotion and one already in Fort Wayne. A lefty-swinging 24-year-old, he's also the type of player who helps a clubhouse stay loose.
"I just like to keep the vibes up, keep the boys laughing and having a good time," he said. "I think I just bring a good, positive energy and make guys laugh with my banter and I think that's the kind of role I bring to the table."
Ferguson possesses some of the best speed in the organization, joining Rosier to give the TinCaps two 70-grade runners on the 20-to-80 scouting scale. The 22-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and burst on the scene with 51 stolen bases and 63 runs scored in 64 games with Lake Elsinore to start this season. He walked at a nearly 20% clip and posted a .403 OBP before getting promoted. The No. 26 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, is not much of a power hitter, but he already clubbed one home run with the TinCaps. He could get a ton of playing time in center field once Hassell inevitably gets promoted, though he is a plus defender at second base, as well.
"Just to be a guy to set the table and bring some new energy," Ferguson said of his role with the TinCaps. "Be a guy at the top of the lineup to get things going for everyone."
Dunn, meanwhile, was arguably the best pure hitter of the three at Lake Elsinore, hitting .293, getting on base at a .422 rate and slugging .507 with 21 extra-base hits.
The newest TinCaps got to see the Fort Wayne baseball scene on its best night Monday, when Parkview Field was packed to the gills on a warm, Independence Day evening.
"It's beautiful," Ferguson said of Parkview Field. "Obviously my first week was on the road and then coming here, it's different. Everything here is top notch and pretty much as good as it gets."