Bargaining agreement's fate rests on players now

The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or sending the matter back to the drawing board.

The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7 1/2 days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority. So if only 1,000 ballots were returned, the union would need 501 yes votes to approve.

Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.

“We encourage every NFL player to review the the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote,” the union said in a statement.

The distribution took place two weeks after league owners voted their approval of the agreement that's a product of 10 months of talks between both sides. The NFLPA's 11-member executive committee initially voted 6-5 against the proposed terms, but last week in Indianapolis during the NFL scouting combine the 32 team representatives narrowly voted in favor of sending the CBA to the full membership for approval. The new rules, if accepted, would be in effect through the 2030 league year.

With the owners unwavering in their favor of a 17-game regular season, players focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.

There's no telling how the full vote will turn out, though, with lesser-known and fringe players outnumbering stars. This CBA would give a bigger boost to the rank-and-file players than usual, with a roughly 20% hike to the minimum salary right away, to $610,000. That figure would top $1 million by 2029.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said last week he believed the proposal would pass. NFL owners initiated a lockout in 2011 that lasted more than four months, but the two sides came together to reach the current agreement right before training camps were to begin. The last time games were lost to a labor dispute was during the player strike in 1987.

Extra points

Philadelphia hired Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant. Mornhinweg spent 10 years on Andy Reid's staff from 2003-12, including seven seasons as offensive coordinator. He was most recently Baltimore's offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Mornhinweg was Detroit's head coach in 2001-02.

The Eagles also issued a statement saying nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters will become a free agent when the league's new year starts on March 18. Peters spent the past 11 seasons in Philadelphia after playing for Buffalo his first five.