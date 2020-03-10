NFL players get extension on vote

NEW YORK – The NFL players' union extended the deadline by two days for its members to vote on a new labor agreement with the league.

Ballots from some 2,500 members now are due at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The NFL Players Association gave no reason for the extension. The union said on Twitter the extension came after a vote by player representatives.

“Every vote matters and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision,” the union wrote.

The 32 NFL owners approved the deal last month. The NFLPA's executive board then rejected it 6-5, but the player reps voted 17-14 in favor. A simple majority of the union membership is required to accept or reject the contract that would run through the 2030 season.

Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, in an unusual move, is endorsing the labor agreement, citing pension benefits for its inductees and other former players.

Hall of Fame president David Baker sent a letter to all inductees and their families, which was obtained by the Associated Press.

“I believe that both sides, the NFL and the players association, united to support former players,” Baker wrote, noting that “over $700 million for players (including $300 million for former players) for 2020 alone will be lost forever” if the new collective bargaining agreement is rejected.

The owners need labor peace to maximize their leverage in the next round of billion-dollar television contracts. With the owners unwavering in their favor of a 17-game regular season, which would begin as soon as 2021 and no later than 2023, players have focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear, additional roster spots, and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.

Many high-profile players have adamantly spoken out against the proposal, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston defensive end J.J. Watt. Their primary contention with the terms is that they don't go far enough to reward and protect the players for the extra game.

This CBA would give a bigger boost to the rank-and-file players than usual, with a roughly 20% hike to the minimum salary right away, to $610,000. That figure would top $1 million by 2029.

Among the notable changes in the proposed new CBA:

• The player share of league revenue, currently at 47%, would rise to at least 48% starting in 2021.

• Padded practices in training camp would be reduced from 28 to 16, with a five-day acclimation period preceding summer practices. There would mean more mandatory days off during camp and a limit on joint practices with other clubs.

• The 17th regular season game would trigger an elimination of the fourth preseason game.

• Active rosters would be expanded from 53 to 55 players, with the option of calling up to two players from the practice squad per week. Game-day active lists would increase from 46 to 48 players, provided at least eight offensive linemen are included. Practice squads would go from 10 to 12 players immediately, with a jump to 14 players in 2022.